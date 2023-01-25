Tributes pour in for 'amazing' 20-year-old amateur footballer from Northampton who died suddenly this week

Tributes have poured in following the sudden death of a 20-year-old amateur footballer from Northampton.

Northants Combination and Nene Sunday League footballer Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, sadly died in the early hours of Monday morning (Jan 23).

The former Abbeyfield School student played for Blisworth FC and Hunsbury Hawks FC and also had associations with AFC Spinney.

Hunsbury Hawks FC said: "It is with the greatest sadness that we had to say goodbye to Luke this week. He was a great player but an even better friend to us all. He started it all for the Hawks and we wouldn’t be here without him. Till we see you again, rest easy up there buddy. Love, your Hawks."

Blisworth FC also paid their respects. They said: "The club is devastated to hear of the passing of one of our development players, 20-year-old Luke Abrahams. Our thoughts are very much with Luke's family and friends."

AFC Spinney wrote: “Rest in peace, Luke. A friend to many at Spinney.”

When he wasn’t playing or watching football, Luke worked at The Timken Company and The Optimist pub in Fish Street.

Luke Abrahams

The Optimist said on its Facebook page: "Luke was an amazing colleague but more importantly an amazing person.

"Luke was part of the team here at The Optimist for nearly two years and I’m sure delivered a fantastic experience for you all.

"Our thoughts go out to Luke’s family during this challenging time. RIP you amazing young man."

An online fundraiser has been set up by Luke's friends to help support his family and give him ‘the best send off possible’.

At the time of writing (Wednesday, January 25), the page has already raised over £6,000 in 24 hours.

The GoFundMe page reads: "It's extremely difficult to even put into words how it feels. Luke was an incredible human being, full of life and love, that I had the pleasure of knowing.

"He helped coach his younger brother's football team and gave up his time selflessly.

"From what I know of Luke's short stay, it was an eventful one. I'll miss the re-runs of events on a Sunday afternoon from his wild Saturday nights and his extreme positivity behind his beloved Irons (West Ham United).

"To support Luke’s family and give him the best send off possible, a GoFundMe has been created. No matter how big or small every little helps

"Big love and RIP, Lukey. Have a few on us all up there mate xx."

Hunsbury Hawk’s match on Sunday (January 29) will go ahead and will be in memory of Luke. It kicks off at 10.30am at Abington Park on pitch number two. All are welcome to attend.

Hunsbury Hawks wrote on Twitter: “We have a planned minute silence before the game and will also do a whip around so anything is appreciated.”

Luke's friends are also calling on West Ham United to remember him at their next home game, which is against Chelsea on February 11, by putting a message on the big screen at the London Stadium.

West Ham United have been contacted by this newspaper for comment.