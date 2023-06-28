"The family would like to give a massive thank you to everyone involved”

Hundreds gathered at an “emotionally-charged” memorial football match for a “much-loved” 20-year-old footballer from Northampton over the weekend.

Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, tragically died of necrotising fasciitis on the operating table at Northampton General Hospital on Sunday, January 23 after first complaining about a sore throat a week before.

An investigation is currently in progress by Integrated Care Northamptonshire, with the findings set to be published in mid-July, according to Luke’s family.

Six months on from Luke’s death, dad Richard Abrahams and mum Julie Needham say they will “never get over the loss” of their first born.

They said: “We will never get over this. It’s probably got worse since he first passed away because we are now living without him. Father’s day, I spent the day down the crematorium. It should never have happened. There are a lot of angry people out there. Angry at what’s happened.”

Luke’s younger brother, Jake, and friend Cal Harris organised a memorial match at Roade Football Club, which saw Luke’s former teams – Hunsbury Hawks FC, AFC Spinney, Blisworth FC and a side made up of Luke’s friends and family – play a mini-tournament on Saturday, June 24.

The event raised £3,000 in total, which is being donated to Lee Spark NF Foundation.

Richard and Julie said: “It was a brilliant day but emotional and under tragic circumstances; Luke should be here. He would have really enjoyed it. Football and his friends were his life.

“The family would like to give a massive thank you to local businesses and the Roade community who were just coming forward with raffle prizes.

“We’d like to thank Cal Harris and Jake Abrahams for organising the event, as well as Roade FC, Hunsbury Hawks, AFC Spinney, Blisworth FC and Luke’s family and friends.

"Around 300 to 400 people came which shows he was well-loved and well-respected.

"The family would like to give a massive thank you to everyone involved.”

Below are pictures from the memorial football match.

