Landlady shares her vision as she takes over another popular village pub in Northampton

A well-known landlady in Northampton says she is ‘excited’ after taking over at another village pub – and has promised to make it a ‘great food destination’.

Successful landlady Miranda Richardson has revealed she is the new boss at The Hart in Harlestone Road, Duston, which is owned by Greene King.

Following her successful start to life as the landlady at The Squirrels in Duston Village, Miranda was asked by Greene King if she could revitalise The Hart.

Miranda Richardson is the new landlady at The Hart in Duston

Miranda said on Facebook: “Being able to take The Hart under my wing means the choices in Duston have just got a little better.

“We will be looking to develop the brand down at The Hart into a great food destination, so please over the coming weeks pop down and have chat with me about what that might look like and the plans we have in store.

“I look forward to welcoming so many of you back.”

Speaking to the Chron, Miranda said she is excited to get stuck in and revealed some of her plans for the venue.

She said: "I’m very excited. We’re having a big garden refit in May and a new food menu.

"A lot of money is being spent on the refit, around £150,000 plus. If anyone has been to The Squirrels you know what to expect with this pub transformation.

“We will do doggy brunches once a month, Saturday night entertainment, early Sunday lunch entertainment.

"The Squirrels is a whole new vibe now and The Hart is the next challenge to get it back to the stronger days.”

Miranda previously worked at The Hart as a barmaid 25 years ago and says her strength is knowing the area and what it needs.

She said: “I know the area and what works down there. I met my husband, Guy, here 25 years ago, so I know the pub. I know it needs to be more a food house than a pub.

"It just gives people something down that end of the village and it gives more of a choice in Duston. It can only help the village.

"All the new housing estates down that end are going to want somewhere good to walk and have a drink, and that’s what we want to provide for them.”

Asked what the public reaction has been like, Miranda said people have vowed to return to The Hart.

She said: “Quite a few people have said that now they know it’s me at The Hart they will start going back there and that it needed a bit of love and warmth putting in the place, which is something I do with my team.

"People have also said what I’ve done at The Squirrels has been great and are loving and enjoying it and love coming out.”