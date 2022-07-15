New landlady of well-known Northampton village pub says move 'felt like fate' and reveals target opening date

Miranda Richardson is the new landlady at The Squirrels in Duston Village

The new landlady of a well-known Northampton village pub says she 'can't wait' to get started and that the move 'felt like fate'.

Miranda Richardson will be taking over at The Squirrels pub in Duston Village as part of a Greene King franchise deal.

The landlady has been managing The Live and Let Live in Harpole since 2018 but called it a day earlier this year because of the rising costs to keep it open.

Miranda said: "I saw The Squirrels was up under a new franchise deal with Greene King, so having a business backed by a major brewery is not to be sniffed at, to be honest.

"It really is a great opportunity. When this came up, it was almost like, 'come on then, this is next'. It felt like fate. It was a no-brainer.

"I've lived down the road from The Squirrels for 25 years so I know the pub and the area very well. I know that Duston needs a good community pub and that's what I do.

"Duston has got an amazing high street in the village, it's a prime location...and I want to bring that whole community focus back.

"I'm very excited. I'm excited about what I can bring to the village. I can't wait. It's going to be hard work and it's a massive change in direction for me. My whole team is coming with me and we're still recruiting!"

Miranda said she is aiming to open the pub on Thursday, August 25 'if all goes well with the building refurbishment and there are no unforeseen circumstances'.

On the refurbishment and what the pub will have to offer, Miranda said: "There will be a pool table, there will be dart boards in the back half of the pub. There will be one or two screens around but it's not going to be a sports bar. You'll be able to watch sport!

"There's going to big garden changes, with some amazing garden seating and fabulous lit up areas outside. And inside, there are new furnishings, new seating, new lighting, and the bar is being changed.

"Friday will be karaoke and DJ'ing - that weekend party feel; Saturdays will be family focused with food; and Sundays will be live music where you have some lunch and come out and watch a band.

"This is somewhere where you can bring your two year old and your 92 year old and feel confident that you and your family are in a clean, safe, fun environment. There is a zero tolerance on anti social behaviour and drugs."

Miranda is set to leave The Live and Let Live on July 21, with a new landlord already lined up to take over.