Greene King search for new boss to take over at popular pub in busy part of Northampton - here's how much you could make

The Hart in Harlestone Road, Duston

A national brewery is looking for a new boss to take over a popular pub in a busy part of Northampton – here's how much a landlord or landlady could make a year.

Greene King is looking for for a new landlord or landlady to take over the running of The Hart in Harlestone Road, Duston as part of a franchise deal.

A Greene King spokesman said: "The franchise agreement allows those with pub management experience to step up and run their own pub business, with a small ingoing cost, whilst Greene King pay the majority of running costs and supply everything that is needed to run the pub.

"The franchisee will need to focus on creating a team who offer exceptional service and drive high standards. They will also need to run a regular programme of engaging events to drive footfall and sales."

The Greene King advert says the ingoing costs are £7,000 and that the franchisee will be paid a guaranteed income of £20,000 per year, which is paid weekly at £385.

"You will be paid a percentage of weekly sales known as the weekly turnover share. You can earn bonuses based on business performance and standards audits," says Greene King.

The advert says the pub is distributed across three distinct areas: bar, dinning area and beer garden and has a strong food trade which accounts for 40 per cent of total sales across most weeks. There is also a children's play area on site and private accommodation.

Greene King's business development manager, Alexandro De Araujo, said: "I am seeking an experienced couple or individual with pub management experience who can meet our applicant profile and effectively deliver the offer within our franchise agreement.

"The pub franchise agreement allows those with the relevant experience to launch their own business, with low ingoing costs. If you feel this may suit you, then please contact the recruitment team for further information."

Click here to view the advert in full.

Miranda Richardson took over at The Squirrels pub in Duston Village as part of a Greene King franchise deal in July.

She told the Chron in July: "I saw The Squirrels was up under a new franchise deal with Greene King; having a business backed by a major brewery is not to be sniffed at, to be honest.