A school has paid a heartfelt tribute to a “talented”, “sensitive” and “thoughtful” 16-year-old pupil who was tragically stabbed to death in Northampton.

Kingsthorpe College held and extended assembly on Friday (March 31) to remember Rohan Shand, affectionally known as Fred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 16-year-old was fatally stabbed in Kingsthorpe, close to the Cock Hotel junction, on Wednesday March 22. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Fred died at the scene. An coroner at the opening of Fred’s inquest confirmed he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

Fred Shand's Northampton school has paid tribute to their pupil after he died after being stabbed in Kingsthorpe on Wednesday March 22.

In a tribute read to the school’s assembly, which was attended by Fred’s year group, close friends from other year groups and staff, the headteacher said their lives had been made “more enjoyable” in Fred’s company.

The assembly was opened by Fred’s school leadership team link and the headteacher performing ‘Bring Him Home’ from Les Miserables. Further tributes were paid from staff and students, before a balloon release took place. Members of the school also wrote their favourite memories or a message for Fred, which will be complied into scrapbooks for Fred’s dad and the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Jennie Giovanelli, who read the school tribute out to the assembly, said: “The events of the last week are something that no school community ever wants to be faced with.

"However, the kindness, bravery, and compassion of everyone at #TeamKC has made it just a little bit more bearable.

Photos from the balloon release for Fred at Kingsthorpe College.

"Our KC children, families, and staff have demonstrated our core values in abundance this week, and like all good families, when things get tough, we pull closer together and look after each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingsthorpe College’s full tribute to Fred Shand

The tribute reads: “From the very start of Fred’s time with us at #Team KC, we knew he would be a character. During the transition from Year 6 to 7, we knew he would be one to watch.

"Even at age 11, his confidence shone, and his love of life was abundantly clear the moment he stepped through our doors. Throughout his time at KC, he never lost this, and his energy and humour were second to none.

“Described by his Deputy Head of Year as a “loveable rogue”; everyone had time for Fred. Most days, his Head of Year would see Fred ‘gliding’ from lesson to lesson – immaculately dressed, a charming appearance, and a beaming smile on his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fred was always surrounded by his friends, and he had an innate ability to make everyone in his presence laugh out loud and feel at ease. We won’t ever forget his singing, his dancing, or his squeals. And we certainly won’t forget his extensive efforts to avoid creasing his Kickers shoes or ruining his uniform in his dance lessons.

“Fred was a talented athlete and represented the school at football and athletics. Only last summer, he qualified to represent Northampton at the County

Championships.

"Recently, Fred had completed his trial exams and he worked so hard during every single one. His Head of Year will never forget his face as he bounded

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

down the corridor in February, brandishing his results. It was clear that he wanted to achieve, and we know that with his work ethic, he would have surpassed his target grades in the forthcoming GCSEs.

"Fred’s pride in his business coursework showed just how seriously he was taking his studies, and even when he told his form tutor that he was late to school because the traffic was bad (Fred, of course, walked to school!), he would set about his day with a smile and a determination to make his Dad proud in everything that he did.

“Underneath the cool facade and cheekiness, however, was a young man who was thoughtful and sensitive. A young man whose personality and wit reached far and wide across Kingsthorpe College. Fred was a fierce friend to all, and the lives of many staff and students were touched by his kindness and care towards others.

“Fred’s death has left us all saddened here at KC, and he will be missed immensely. It is a tragedy that a talented young man will not fulfil his potential, but we are all incredibly proud and honoured to have known Fred, and to have had our lives made more enjoyable in his company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad