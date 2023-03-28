An online fundraiser, set up to give a much-loved 16-year-old schoolboy the “send off he deserves”, has exceeded £21,000 in less than a week.

Rohan Shand, known as Fred by family, friends and all who knew him, was fatally stabbed last Wednesday (March 22) in Kingsthorpe, Northampton.

He sadly passed away after suffering a single stab wound to the chest at 3.35pm in Harborough Road, close to the junction with The Cock Hotel.

16-year-old Fred Shand has been described as an "intelligent, polite and caring young man".

Since the day after Fred’s passing (March 23), hundreds have attended the war memorial in Harborough Road to pay their respects and tributes.

A JustGiving page was set up last week for Fred and his family which, at the time of writing (March 28), has exceeded £21,000.

The fundraiser reads: “Fred was taken from us in devastating circumstances. He was 16 years old and had his whole life ahead of him. He was loved by so many people.

“We are raising funds to help take some pressure off of Fred’s loving father and to give him the send off he deserves.

Hundreds have paid tribute to Fred at the war memorial in Harborough Road, close to where the incident happened on March 22.

“All who knew Fred knew he was such an intelligent, polite and caring young man and he would have gone on to do such great things.

“Fred, you are loved and you are missed.”

The person who set up the online fundraiser posted an update to say they are “blown away and extremely grateful for everyone’s support”, and they hope Fred knows how loved he is.

More than 1,500 people have donated and left messages on the page, with many sharing their heartbreak and sending condolences to Fred’s loved ones.

Forensics at the scene in Kingsthorpe last Wednesday (March 22).

The pair spoke only to confirm their names, which cannot be reported for legal reasons.

A 49-year-old man and 21-year-old man from Northampton – who were arrested alongside the two teenage boys – were released with no further action.

A date for the 14- and 16-year-old defendants to enter their pleas to the charge of murder will be arranged in the next few days.

