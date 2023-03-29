An Irish dance academy, which has just celebrated its first birthday, is already hoping to see students compete globally next year.

Jig Dance Academy, which first opened its doors on March 11 last year, teaches students aged three and above from beginner to world champion level.

It was originally set up by 29-year-old Stacey Addis and she is now joined by 34-year-old Kelly Diggin after the demand for classes went through the roof.

The pair, from Pineham and Kingsthorpe, both started dancing when they were eight years old and met at an Irish dance company many years ago.

They have competed and won at competitions – from the British Open and Nationals, to the World Championships.

Stacey said: “I’ve danced all my life and really enjoy teaching young children. It was a dream to set up my own dance school, and I now have my sights set on opening my own studio too.”

The business founder says interest has “gone crazy” and after initially holding one class on Monday evenings at Limelight Theatre School in Gladstone Road, another two had to be added.

Dancing duo Stacey Addis (left) and Kelly Diggin (right), who run Jig Dance Academy.

These take place on Wednesday evenings at Buckton Fields Primary School, in Home Farm Drive.

What began as a group of 10 dancers has now grown to 40, and Stacey and Kelly are contacted about new children joining every week.

“We’re going from strength to strength,” said Stacey.

After hosting a party to celebrate the milestone of their first year, the dancing duo are now looking to the future.

The dance academy's third competition is just next week.

Each person who attends the classes is taught the basic Irish dance steps, but it is only when they finish learning two routines that they then begin competing.

Leading the way for the team is a dancer who only joined in November and placed third in the East Midlands Championships.

Stacey said: “With the qualifiers coming up later this year, we would like to take the dancers to the World Championships next year and see them compete globally.”

The academy will also soon be performing at the Derngate Theatre.