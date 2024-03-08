International Women’s Day: Take a look at these 10 inspirational women from across Northampton

3 . Lauren Kelly

Lauren Kelly was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at just 15 years old, which causes inflammation in the lower end of the digestive system. The 24-year-old has endured multiple invasive treatments over the past nine years, including chemotherapy, but sadly none were successful in putting her into remission. Admirably, despite everything she has been through, Lauren has helped others struggling with their own health problems through an Instagram page over the past few years. As well as documenting her health updates, she offers support to those going through a difficult time. Photo: Lauren Kelly