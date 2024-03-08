International Women’s Day: Take a look at these 10 inspirational women from across Northampton

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a time for celebration and we have collated a list of 10 women who we, at the Chronicle & Echo, are inspired by.
Although you shouldn’t need a reason to celebrate the commendable women in your life, be sure to make the most of this opportunity.
Whether they have done something particularly impressive, or simply look out for you every day, IWD is a chance to show your admiration and appreciation.
Though only 10 are included in this list, we know how many amazing women there are across the town and beyond – and we have been lucky to interview many of them.
Take a look at these 10 inspirational women from across Northampton…
2. Tamarin Norwood
Tamarin Norwood created a legacy for her son by writing a book about her family’s experience, after he died in her arms just 72 minutes after he was born in December 2018. Tamarin continued the pregnancy of her second child Gabriel to full term, despite knowing he would sadly only live briefly. Her book ‘The Song of the Whole Wide World’ was released in February 2024 and she works with other bereaved parents to help them find creative ways to come to terms with their loss – just like she did. Photo: Gavin Wallace
3. Lauren Kelly
Lauren Kelly was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at just 15 years old, which causes inflammation in the lower end of the digestive system. The 24-year-old has endured multiple invasive treatments over the past nine years, including chemotherapy, but sadly none were successful in putting her into remission. Admirably, despite everything she has been through, Lauren has helped others struggling with their own health problems through an Instagram page over the past few years. As well as documenting her health updates, she offers support to those going through a difficult time. Photo: Lauren Kelly
4. Caroline Strawson
Domestic abuse survivor Caroline Strawson has created a huge online community, sharing education, understanding and hope. After having her house repossessed a decade ago and being left with £70,000 worth of debt from financial abuse, Caroline was left with nothing. Now, she is an award-winning trauma therapist, coach, entrepreneur and author of three best-selling books with another on the way in 2024. Caroline’s podcast, The Narcissistic Abuse & Trauma Recovery Podcast, has had more than 4.5 million downloads. Photo: Abby Cohen