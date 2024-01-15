The Courtyard Creperie and T’s Coffee are bringing a new street food event to the town

An independent food business is to begin trading again in Northampton in February, with an exciting new venture on the horizon in a few months.

The Courtyard Creperie, set up by Savour the Flavour Catering, serves freshly prepared sweet and savoury crepes with a smile from their bespoke trailer.

The business is the brainchild of Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley, set up during the pandemic when Bela was unable to continue catering for events.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

What started as six weeks of offering crepes in the courtyard at Brampton Grange, which closed during the pandemic, has now expanded into a thriving hospitality business.

Last summer, The Courtyard Creperie took up the offer of having a permanent home in the cafe area of T’s Coffee in Pitsford Quarry – somewhere they would regularly pop-up.

When the business was founded, the pair began by attending events with a gazebo before investing in converting their beloved horsebox.

It is this horsebox that landed The Courtyard Creperie a spot as one of the top eight best looking food trailers in the UK.

The pair have continued to have a positive impact on the town’s business community, by hosting monthly mini markets to give independents the chance to reach a new audience.

When asked what progress has been made since she last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo in August, Tracey said: “We’re still based mostly at T’s but we went to Overstone Grange for Halloween and Welford Christmas Tree Farm at Christmas. They’re permanent fixtures in the diary.”

The final event of the year, a “massive” craft fair, was held at T’s on November 5 – which Tracey said was “brilliant” and welcomed an “incredible” turnout.

“We then made a really difficult decision to close for three months,” she added. “It was difficult but the right decision. We didn’t want people to come along and see it quiet and wet, when we know how amazing it can be at T’s.”

The Courtyard Creperie will reopen on Saturday, February 3 for “pancake month”.

Every Sunday, not only will the business be offering crepes at T’s Coffee but pancakes from around the world. While Tracey and the team are still finalising the details, they hope to provide American and mini Dutch varieties.

The monthly mini markets will begin again in March, with the continued aim of supporting local businesses.

There will be no charge for stallholders and Tracey hopes to keep them intimate, with a maximum of seven traders. It is hoped these will be small businesses just starting out, to give them a chance to test the waters and find a client base.

A number of local food produce and craft markets will then be held later on in the year, starting in April.

Tracey’s proudest achievement with The Courtyard Creperie last year was enabling two events in aid of deserving causes – the first being Vanezfest for Justin Vanezi, and the second being ‘Dog Fest’ in aid of Animals in Need.

On the flip side, the weather has been the biggest challenge for The Courtyard Creperie and T’s Coffee. Though they have researched options like marquees and tents, it cannot be justified without continued footfall throughout 2024.

An exciting development for Tracey and the team is that they were approached by Bite Club near Milton Keynes, with a view to bringing an event like that to The Courtyard Creperie’s area of Northampton.

T’s Coffee will host three events on Saturday afternoons this year, with up to eight street food traders and music. The first will be held on May 25.

Though Tracey acknowledged that similar events already exist across Northampton, she says the aim is to “bring something fun to this side of town”. More finalised details will be available soon.

When asked why it is so important to support independent businesses in 2024, Tracey said: “It’s so much harder than it looks. The hard work behind the scenes is non-stop.

“It’s a shame as there are so many great independents but, with the mad rush of setting up during the pandemic, some have phased out and come to an end.”

Tracey shared the “constant planning” that goes into running the business, and the fact her 2024 diary is already mapped out as they have to plan eight to 12 months in advance.