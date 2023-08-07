A Northampton business is “elated” to be among the top eight best looking food trailers in the UK after making a national shortlist at the British Street Food Awards.

The Courtyard Creperie, set up by Savour the Flavour Catering, serves freshly prepared sweet and savoury crepes with a smile from their bespoke trailer.

The business is the brainchild of Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley, set up more than a year-and-a-half ago when Bela was unable to continue catering for events due to Coronavirus.

What started as six weeks of offering crepes in the courtyard at Brampton Grange, which closed during the pandemic, has now expanded into a thriving hospitality business.

Earlier this summer, The Courtyard Creperie took up the offer of having a permanent home in the cafe area of T’s Coffee, in Pitsford Quarry – somewhere they would regularly pop-up.

When the business was founded, the pair began by attending events with a gazebo before investing in converting their beloved horsebox.

It is this horsebox that has landed them a spot as one of the top eight best looking food trailers in the UK, and voting is now open to find the winner.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo about making the shortlist, Tracey said: “We can’t believe it, we’re still in shock.”

The business did not enter the awards and Tracey says the pair are “elated” to have been nominated.

Though Tracey says recognition like this makes all the hard work worth it, she says it is the regulars that become friends that give them “the best feeling” – and knowing they are providing a service people enjoy.

“Even to be nominated, it does make it feel special,” said Tracey, who added that it was Bela who insisted on making the inside of the trailer look nice.

Tracey is pleased that Bela has received that recognition as that was his dream, and they are both “over the moon”.

She says as a small business, they are getting busier and as long as they can continue doing their dream, they will be “happy as Larry”.

Many customers have already messaged The Courtyard Creperie to say they have voted online and Tracey said it would not only be a great accolade for them, but for Northamptonshire too.

Talking to this newspaper previously, Tracey shared the divide that savoury crepes cause, particularly the barbecue pulled pork flavour.

However, once people have tried it, she says they take the first step to being converted to preferring savoury over sweet crepes.

The business proves popular at events as there are so many toppings and combinations to choose from.

Nutella is “by far” the most popular sweet option, followed by a combination of Biscoff, either banana or strawberries, and white chocolate.

“There isn’t much we can’t do or offer,” said Tracey. “Some people request a bit of everything and all that matters is the customer is happy.”

Despite dividing opinions, barbecue pulled pork is the most popular savoury flavour – alongside ham and cheese with caramelised onion chutney.