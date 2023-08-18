IN PICTURES: Hundreds attend festival to show support for Northampton man’s overseas cancer treatment appeal

“The vibe was perfect, just how we’d hoped it to be”

Hundreds attended a festival in aid of a Northampton man’s overseas cancer treatment appeal, to show their continued love and support.

Held last Sunday (August 13), ‘Vanezfest’, held in Pitsford Quarry, in Harborough Road, was a family day of food, music and games and nearly 700 members of the Northampton community went along in support of Justin Vanezi.

In a social media statement after the event, organiser Mario Chari said: “The vibe was perfect, just how we’d hoped it to be. Thank you for bringing only good energy with you.”

The vendors and local businesses involved were thanked for their time, effort and generosity.

This included My Meze BBQ, Bartella’s Coffee House, Moo Hatch, The Dough Dept., Gorge Platters, JeydaCakes, Bailey’s & Co., Crazy4Bouncing, Simply Sweetie, Latte Lady, Brooklyn Brownie Co., and The Occasion Bar Co.

Those behind the scenes were also thanked – including Bloco for the online ticketing system, Si Vert for the artwork, Midland Scaffolding Services who powered the event, Stingray Events for the sound system, Steve Addo for capturing the photos, and 4d collect for the videography.

A more in-depth story on the success of the fundraiser with organiser Mario will be published to the Chronicle & Echo in due course.

For now, take a look at these 25 photos of the community coming together at Vanezfest last weekend…

1 . ‘Vanezfest’ was organised in aid of Justin Vanezi’s overseas cancer treatment appeal The family day of food, music and games was attended by nearly 700 members of the Northampton community, who wanted to show their continued support. Photo: Steve Addo Photo Sales

