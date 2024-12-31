IN PICTURES: Here are 27 abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for a forever home in 2025

2 . Cedric

Cedric is a 10-year-old long-haired Chihuahua who has been a wonderfully loving and loyal companion to his carer. Sadly, due to their declining health, Cedric’s world became quite small. While it was a happy one, this limited his opportunities for socialisation, leaving him understandably anxious around new and unfamiliar experiences. Heartbreakingly, the difficult decision was made to return Cedric to our care so he could have another chance at a fulfilling life. Initially, Cedric may come across as shy and will clearly express when he feels uncomfortable. However, with patience and respect for his boundaries, he quickly blossoms into a lively little pocket rocket of love and fun. His playful, cheeky, and occasionally demanding nature is irresistibly endearing, guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and steal your heart. Despite his small size, Cedric’s personality is larger than life. Cedric isn’t asking for much—just a calm, pet-free home with understanding carers who will advocate for him when he feels overwhelmed. He would thrive in a quiet and stable environment, free from frequent visitors or chaotic activity, as he finds such situations stressful. Photo: AIN