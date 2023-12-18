IN PICTURES: 25 photos from festive carols and crafts in the town centre this weekend

With a week to go until the big day, the Northampton community was getting in the spirit

Musical performances and festive crafts were “the perfect backdrop to Christmas shopping” at the heart of the town centre on Saturday (December 16).

In the penultimate weekend before Christmas Day, many gathered in Abington Street, outside All Saints’ Church and in the Grosvenor Centre to enjoy what Northampton Town Council put on as part of their programme of events this festive season.

There were crafting activities available, with a variety of workshops held over the course of the day from 11am until 5pm.

Take a look at these 25 photos from the festive carols and crafts in the town centre this weekend…

