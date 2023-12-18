IN PICTURES: 25 photos from festive carols and crafts in the town centre this weekend
Musical performances and festive crafts were “the perfect backdrop to Christmas shopping” at the heart of the town centre on Saturday (December 16).
In the penultimate weekend before Christmas Day, many gathered in Abington Street, outside All Saints’ Church and in the Grosvenor Centre to enjoy what Northampton Town Council put on as part of their programme of events this festive season.
There were crafting activities available, with a variety of workshops held over the course of the day from 11am until 5pm.
If you want to continue the festivities, check out these photos of some of the best decorated homes across Northampton or our video gift guide for any last minute purchases you need to make.
Take a look at these 25 photos from the festive carols and crafts in the town centre this weekend…