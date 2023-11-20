WATCH: Your Christmas gift guide from three of Northampton’s thriving businesses
Now is the ideal time to start your Christmas shopping and support the town’s independents
Northampton is home to a variety of independent businesses, all waiting to help you find the perfect gifts for your loved ones this Christmas.
This newspaper visited three of the town’s independents to give you all the gifting inspiration you need in the run up to the festive season.
Meet Matthew Lewis from Vintage Guru, Ksenia Sturina from KS Flowers, and Lindsey Scott-Walker from Feather Robins Gifts.