PICTURES: Take a look at some of the best Christmas lights and decorations on homes in and around Northampton

Residents have been decorating their homes over the festive period - is your house in the gallery?

Take a look at some of the best Christmas lights and decorations on homes in and around Northampton this year.

Chron and Echo got in touch with the popular Facebook page ‘Christmas street lights Northamptonshire’, which is run by Chris Flavin-Sweeney, to celebrate some of the most festive homes in the area.

The Facebook page, which has amassed a following of 4,400 users, allows people to share their pictures of some of the best decorated homes in Northamptonshire.

Chris said: “Me and my wife used to drive our disabled son, Kieran, around the town to see all the Christmas lights. And when our girls were born, we just continued it. In 2019, I opened up a Facebook page for people who couldn’t get out, like my father-in-law.

"Then Covid came in 2020 and lots of vulnerable people were indoors so I just kept it going and invited people from around the county to enjoy, and Christmas street lights Northamptonshire was born.

"I’d just like to thank all 4,400 followers for their beautiful displays and onwards and upwards to the next 4,000.”

Click through this picture gallery to see some of the best decorated homes in town.

