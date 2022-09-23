'I didn't think anyone would listen': Popular Cobblers fan podcast nominated for national award

A podcast focussing on Northampton Town Football Club is celebrating more success after being nominated for a national award.

It’s All Cobblers To Me hosted by Charles Commins, Danny Brothers, Neil Egerton-Scott and Chessie Coleman, has been nominated for the Best Podcast award at this year’s Football Content Awards.

In November 2021, Its All Cobblers To Me was named as the Club Podcast of the Year at the Football Supporters Association (FSA) Awards.

It is an independent podcast for the fans of Northampton Town, established in September 2018 as Charles’ first podcast for his brand new production company – Vibrant Sound Media.

Due to the fact that they are completely independent from the club, this allows for the freedom to share their honest opinions on all aspects of the football club, positive or negative. Althought the podcast’s relationship with the club has gone from strength to strength since the it launched. Episodes of the podcast are released every Tuesday and Friday throughout the football season.

The presenters also have a great relationship with people who work at the club, alongside sponsoring NTFC women’s player Abbie Brewin. Regularly, they will host events at the football club such as the Wembley ’97 anniversary dinner and open forums with the club Chairman and Manager. Previously, they have raised money for Weston Favell Food Bank and will be running a similar fundraiser this Christmas.

When asked about their nomination for the award, Charles said: “When I started the podcast I didn’t expect to be winning awards or having people supporting us financially. I didn’t think anyone would even listen. And yet, four years later, here we are, doing all those things and more.”

“We don’t do it for the accolades. We’ve always said that we’d keep making the podcast even if no one was listening. It’s fun and we’ve met people through the podcast who have become good friends.”

Vote for the podcast here: https://footballcontentawards.com/voting before October 9.