Hugely popular Kids Summer Festival returns to Chester House Estate this weekend

Thousands of children are due to attend the Kids Summer Festival at The Chester House Estate this weekend - the estate’s largest event of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families can enjoy inflatables, rock climbing, bungee jumping, meet and greets with favourite characters, dance performances and craft activities for two days on Saturday (August 10) and Sunday (August 11) from 10am to 4pm.

This year, the estate has introduced inflatable laser tag, water zorbs on the 85-acre landscape, a fire breathing performer and Britain’s Got Talent’s Northants Sings Out choir will be singing on both days in the seated courtyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northants Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: "The ultimate summer festival for kids is back for 2024 and we couldn’t be more excited.

The Kids Summer Festival at Chester House Estate is a popular event

"This is our largest event of the year and there is always a real buzz on site, with kids and their families enjoying the sights and sounds.

"Alongside the ever-popular inflatables, rock climbing and bungee jumping, the team have introduced laser tag and water zorbs for this year.

"Plus, a new addition for 2024 is the toddler station, watercolour crafts, a tractor and farmyard-themed soft play set, and a sensory mobile play village located in the estate’s Threshing Barn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also, fresh from their stint on Britain’s Got Talent, Northants Sings Out will be joining us on both days - it will be great to see them after their successful run on the talent show.”

Council leader Jason Smithers added: “This event is always extremely popular and sits alongside a whole summer of activities at the Chester House Estate.

"Tickets are selling fast so we are urging visitors to visit the Chester House website for more information and to buy your tickets before it’s too late."

Food and drink will be available to buy on the day, with the onsite Farmhouse open, BBQ in the courtyard and a choice of food vendors including Dam Good Dough donuts, The Happy Boba tea company and The Biscuiterie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £19.95 per child (five plus) and £10 for under-fives.

Accompanying adults are free, with on-site parking also free.

Kids Summer Festival has been a sell-out for the past two years so anyone wishing to attend is urged to get their tickets via the Chester House Estate website.