Here's what 'that smell' is currently wafting around Northampton and the surrounding villages.

Residents across the town and the villages have taken to social media in their droves in the past week all asking the same question: "What is that smell?"

One said: “Omg you can almost taste it today.”

Another said: “Left the house at 5am and it smells horrible, on Kettering Road.”

A smell has been reported wafting across the town and beyond in the past week

One wrote: “Smells like someone has been sick, made me heave.”

Others added: “You can smell it in Billing.”

“Absolutely stinks by Abington Park can't even open the windows.”

“It’s everywhere. It honks.”

Explaining, a West Northants Council spokesman said they believe it is muck spreading.

A council spokesman said: “We believe the smell is caused by muck spreading, a practice commonly carried out at this time of year. People can find out more about this on our website.”

Muck spreading involves spraying fields with liquid manure, which inevitably causes an unpleasant odour to linger for a period of time.

Farmers muck spread to recycle nutrients into the soil, enhance soil fertility, and manage agricultural waste in a cost-effective and sustainable manner.

According to WNC’s website, “Muck spreading is a lawful activity and as such some odours should be tolerated. Farmers are expected to follow best practice when spreading muck in their fields. We would not formally take action from the smell of manure spreading unless the smell carries on longer or smells stronger and is causing a statutory nuisance. To be a statutory nuisance the odour must be substantial, significant, continuous, and have a material impact on a complainant in their property.”