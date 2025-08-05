Here's what 'that smell' is currently wafting around Northampton and the surrounding villages

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2025, 14:06 BST
Here's what 'that smell' is currently wafting around Northampton and the surrounding villages.

Residents across the town and the villages have taken to social media in their droves in the past week all asking the same question: "What is that smell?"

One said: “Omg you can almost taste it today.”

Another said: “Left the house at 5am and it smells horrible, on Kettering Road.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A smell has been reported wafting across the town and beyond in the past weekplaceholder image
A smell has been reported wafting across the town and beyond in the past week

One wrote: “Smells like someone has been sick, made me heave.”

Others added: “You can smell it in Billing.”

“Absolutely stinks by Abington Park can't even open the windows.”

“It’s everywhere. It honks.”

Explaining, a West Northants Council spokesman said they believe it is muck spreading.

A council spokesman said: “We believe the smell is caused by muck spreading, a practice commonly carried out at this time of year. People can find out more about this on our website.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Muck spreading involves spraying fields with liquid manure, which inevitably causes an unpleasant odour to linger for a period of time.

Farmers muck spread to recycle nutrients into the soil, enhance soil fertility, and manage agricultural waste in a cost-effective and sustainable manner.

According to WNC’s website, “Muck spreading is a lawful activity and as such some odours should be tolerated. Farmers are expected to follow best practice when spreading muck in their fields. We would not formally take action from the smell of manure spreading unless the smell carries on longer or smells stronger and is causing a statutory nuisance. To be a statutory nuisance the odour must be substantial, significant, continuous, and have a material impact on a complainant in their property.”

Related topics:ResidentsNorthampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice