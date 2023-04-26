Heartbroken friend pays tribute to 'kind and caring' University of Northampton student who was fatally stabbed

A heartbroken friend of a 19-year-old University of Northampton (UoN) student who was fatally stabbed has paid tribute to him.

The teenager was killed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton on Sunday night (April 23) at around 8.40pm. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the young man sadly died at the scene.

Since the tragic incident, many mourners have left flowers, messages and candles on the pavement next to where the unnamed man died.

Tributes paid to UoN student who was killed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton on Sunday (April 23)

One of the victim’s friends left a heartbreaking card to ‘KB’.

The card reads: “Your loved one has climbed that great stairway in the sky. Each step seems so far away. May it comfort you to think of this as farewell, not goodbye...for it’s a journey we must all make someday.”

The message inside the card says: “To KB, it was a shock that you have been taken. You were always so kind and caring.

"I am saddened you have been taken this early. I will miss your wittiness, and I’m sorry you didn’t get to try my dishes. Love from, Gloria.”

The victim has not yet been named by police.

Another tribute reads: “Gone way too soon kiddo. May Allah grant you the highest Jannah. Rest in peace, bro.”

A separate message referenced the Bible verse Romans 8:35 – 39, which reads: “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword?

"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Four teenagers – two men aged 19, a man aged 18 and a woman aged 18 – were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Northamptonshire Police has today (Wednesday, April 26) confirmed that three more teenagers – two men aged 19 and a woman aged 18 – have been arrested in connection with the incident.

In total police have made seven arrests.

