Three more teenagers have been arrested in the murder investigation following a fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old University of Northampton student.

Northamptonshire Police has today (Wednesday April 26) confirmed that three more teenagers – two men aged 19 and a woman aged 18 – have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Floral tributes left at the scene near to the University of Northampton campus.

In total police have made seven arrests. Four – two men aged 19 and two women aged 18 – have been released on police bail pending further enquiries. Three – two men aged 19 and one man aged 18 - remain in police custody.

The University of Northampton student was stabbed at about 8.40pm on Sunday, April 23, in New South Bridge Road, following an incident on the university’s Waterside campus, police have also confirmed. Police previously said this was a “targeted attack".

Senior Investigating Officer – Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “This continues to be an exceptionally fast-paced investigation with detectives following multiple lines of enquiry in order to piece together the events which led to the death of this young man.

“I would continue to appeal for anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward and speak to us.

“Specially trained officers continue to support the family of this young man and we remain committed to bringing those responsible for this crime to justice.”

Neighbourhood policing officers continue to carry out extra patrols in the New South Bridge Road area of Northampton to offer reassurance to the local community. Anyone with any concerns is more than welcome to approach these officers who will be happy to help, police say.

