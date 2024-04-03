Healthy meal prep business ‘thrilled’ to expand and open cafe at the heart of Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a healthy meal preparation business is “thrilled” to announce its expansion and the opening of a new cafe at the heart of Northampton town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She believes there is nothing quite like a home-cooked meal made with love and care, but understands life can get busy and many people do not have the time.

Chanel from Nourished and Ash from Coconut Paradise, who are collaboratively opening the cafe in Gold Street Mews.

That is where Chanel and Nourished step in, offering seven meals to choose from everyday and different freshly-made options every week.

The menus are available four weeks in advance so customers can plan ahead, and all orders are delivered with ease to both homes and workplaces.

At the end of March, Chanel took to social media to announce the opening of the Nourished Meal Prep Cafe on April 3 – with a launch party planned for April 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located inside the Coconut Paradise Community Cafe in Gold Street Mews, the cafe will be open from Wednesday to Friday from 10am until 2.30pm and on Sundays from 10am until 6pm.

The pair hope to create a welcoming space with healthy food, where the community know they can come and get their goodness.

The social media announcement read: “We will be sharing the premises with this awesome new Caribbean cafe brand, taking over from the much loved Coconut Grove which served Caribbean food to the community for many years.

“You can expect the same delicious, healthy, Nourished meal prep, along with a new and exciting healthy brunch menu.”

Nourished and Coconut Paradise are collaboratively using the space, and Chanel has been friends with the business owner Ash since they attended school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chanel said: “We have a joint vision for the space to be used for the community and have offered it for free to community groups who wish to host there.”

Ash, who used to regularly visit the space when it was the former Caribbean restaurant Coconut Grove, said: “After hearing that Claudette, the previous owner, was leaving, I saw it of key importance to take this space on to continue its great service to the community.

“We have plans to bring some key initiatives to reduce isolation and develop catering skills.”

Coconut Paradise will be open from 2.30pm until late from Wednesday to Friday and from 10am until late on Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nourished will also be offering more delivery dates and times, which Chanel urges customers to keep an eye out for.

The business founder has always had a passion for food and wondered why so much of what is easily available is unhealthy.

As a woman of mixed heritage, Chanel grew up eating cuisine from around the world and aims for her meals to pack the same punch of international dishes she has tried.