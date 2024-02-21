Founder of healthy meal prep business takes next steps to grow the popular venture across Northampton
The founder of a healthy meal preparation business has taken the next steps to grow the popular venture across Northampton and beyond.
Chanel Morales launched Nourished in September last year, with the aim of delivering homemade “fresh, balanced and tasty” meals to customers’ doors – using whole ingredients and packed with flavour.
She believes there is nothing quite like a home-cooked meal made with love and care, but understands life can get busy and many people do not have the time.
That is where Chanel and Nourished step in, offering seven meals to choose from everyday and different freshly-made options every week.
The menus are available four weeks in advance so customers can plan ahead, and all orders are delivered with ease to both homes and workplaces.
Chanel has always had a passion for food and wondered why so much of what is easily available is so unhealthy.
As a woman of mixed heritage, she has grown up eating food from around the world and aims for her meals to pack the same punch of international dishes she has tried.
Chanel told the Chronicle & Echo that business has been “really great” since she launched six months ago.
Nourished has formed some strong collaborations with local gyms, which has been “one of the most beneficial” steps forward, as Chanel’s meals appeal to those interested in fitness and staying healthy. Many gyms are now drop off points for members to pick up their orders.
Buffets have also proved a popular choice since they were introduced in December.
“It’s a real twist on a buffet,” said Chanel. “There are no sandwiches and boring beige food. We put a unique spin on that with fruit platters, chicken and salads, which are easy to pick up. It’s something customers have been excited about.”
Chanel’s proudest moment was when an order of more than 100 meals was placed by one company, which saw just under 200 meals delivered that day.
The business owner believes it is the authentic flavours, health benefits and the convenience of the service she offers which keeps customers coming back for more.
Chanel shared that the majority of her customers order every week, with some securing a months’ worth in one go.
To see the business grow, Nourished has taken some big steps forward. A chef has been hired to work alongside Chanel in the kitchen, a new driver will now help with Monday deliveries, and the website is being updated so customers can subscribe and save money.
The delivery area is also going to expand in the coming months, to more surrounding villages and as far as Wellingborough.
Excitingly, Nourished is also looking to secure and open an actual premises in the near future.
Chanel will now be able to focus on the business side of Nourished, as well as her new job as a business lecturer at Moulton College.
She is also launching a weekly show with Revolution Radio, in which she will share the stories of different business owner guests.