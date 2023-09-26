Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet the founder of a brand new meal prep business, offering “fresh, balanced and tasty” dishes across Northampton.

Chanel Morales is the founder of Nourished and her mission is to provide healthy and homemade meals to your door – using whole ingredients and ensuring they are packed with flavour.

She believes there is nothing quite like a home-cooked meal made with love and care, but understands life can get busy and many people do not have the time.

That is where Chanel and Nourished step in, offering seven meals to choose from everyday and different freshly-made meals every week.

The menus are available four weeks in advance so customers can plan ahead, and all meals are delivered with ease to customers’ homes.

Chanel has always had a passion for food and wondered why so much of what is easily available is so unhealthy.

As a woman of mixed heritage, she has grown up eating food from around the world and aims for her meals to pack the same punch of international dishes she has tried.

Nourished offers seven meals to choose from everyday and menus are available a month in advance.

This experience, and all the amazing flavours she enjoyed from Thailand to Mexico, inspired Chanel’s cooking even more.

Chanel has spent the last seven years running an online business in social media marketing and business coaching, but decided she wanted to take a step back and get more involved in the Northampton community.

Having seen how people become fatigued from the online world, she wanted something she could really get stuck into.

The founder knew she had a passion for cooking and saw there was no one else doing what she planned to, to the same standards and with the same message.

Chanel shared her belief that there are limited options for places to visit for healthy meals that are high in vegetables and protein, and with fewer carbohydrates.

Nourished was first launched on September 4 and Chanel says she has had a “great response” over the first few weeks.

Orders are delivered Mondays and Thursdays between 9am and 12.30pm, and can be delivered to both customers’ homes and workplaces.

Nourished already has a number of Google reviews and in conversations with Chanel, people have expressed that this is a business the community needed.

She said: “For people who don’t like to cook, or don’t have the time, this is exactly what they need. They don’t want to order takeaways all the time. This is quick and easy, but also nutritious and home-cooked.”

With a growing social media following, Chanel is already in talks with gyms and businesses about collaborations.

Though all the meals Chanel has offered so far have had glowing reviews, Caribbean beef, jerk chicken, and beef stir fry came to mind as particular customer favourites.

Chanel has massively scaled back her online business to make time for Nourished and to ensure she continues to prioritise her daughter.

As a business coach, Chanel shared that she encourages people to “build a business around their life” – and she wanted to continue to instil that into her own life.

With two days spent cooking and two mornings delivering a week, Chanel has the rest of the time to herself – either to spend with her daughter or tackle the back end of the business. Flexibility is key for her.

Chanel is set to begin working with gyms to offer breakfast to those who attend 6am training sessions and get ready for the day at the gym.

As well as this, Nourished would love to see the demand for family platters to be delivered on Thursdays to enjoy on a Friday evening.