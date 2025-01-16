Grieving family of much-loved 20-year-old amateur footballer from Northampton mark second anniversary of son's death
Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, died on Sunday, January 23, 2023, after first complaining of a sore throat a week earlier.
Paying tribute, his father, Richard Abrahams, said: “Every day it feels like it was yesterday. Every day is hard, but this time of year, especially, is crucifying. The emotional toll is just not having Luke. Not being a complete family.
"The support has been fantastic. People still treat him as if he’s here, the way they talk about him. He’s never been forgotten. We see people down at the crematorium all the time visiting him. It’s so fantastic to feel he is still there in their hearts."
"Thank you for all the support. We’d ask everyone to raise a glass for Luke on January 23."
Luke’s mother, Julie Needham, and his younger brother, Jake, as well as Richard will be visiting the Counties Crematorium in Milton Malsor on the day to spend time with Luke on his anniversary.
Richard said: “We’ll be visiting Luke at the crematorium. I’m off down there now to have lunch with him. I do it regularly. It makes me feel I’m with him, talking to him. I chat to him about things I’ve done, day to day, letting him know how West Ham got on, how everyone is doing, just as if he were here. It helps me manage my grief. Sometimes I feel like he’s backpacking around the world and one day he’ll walk through the door saying, ‘Dad, I’m back.’”
He added: “Being there also makes me feel angry as to the big question, why? Why has this happened?”
Since Luke’s tragic death, the family has been actively challenging the NHS in their two-year battle for answers. They have successfully fought for there to be an inquest into Luke’s death, which is scheduled for May 22.
Richard said: “With what’s coming up soon (the inquest), it feels like it’s happening again. It’s been two years and we’re still waiting for answers. Accountability would be justice for us. Somebody has got to be held responsible. You can’t ‘learn lessons’ with people’s lives.”
He added: “Getting justice for Luke keeps me going, along with all the support we have from Luke’s friends and family too.”
Richard has recently started a TikTok channel called ‘A Father’s Grief,’ where he shares advice with others going through similar circumstances.
He said: "When Luke first passed, the first three or four months were very difficult to talk. The TikTok helps me talk to people who are in the same situation. There are people out there that I don’t know, but I could be helping, even if it’s just one person. I do one a month and I’ve had 30,000 views. I can just do a two or three-minute recording, so people can see me and the grief I’m dealing with."
Offering advice to anyone grieving, Richard said: “Let your emotions out, don’t bottle it up. Grief is a very strange thing. Everyone deals with it in their own way, but never bottle it up. Talk.”
