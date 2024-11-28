Inquest date set for tragic death of 20-year-old Luke Abrahams from Northampton, who died a week after sore throat complaint

A date has been set for the inquest into the tragic death of 20-year-old Luke Abrahams from Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke, aged 20, from East Hunsbury, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2023, after initially complaining of a sore throat a week earlier.

An inquest was opened and closed today (Thursday, November 28) at The Guildhall to confirm the date for a full inquest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially, an inquest into Luke’s death was not planned, as it was considered a natural death by the pathologist. However, following further investigations, senior coroner for Northamptonshire Anne Pember stated today: “Having received information... I feel this should be subject to an inquest.”

Mum Julie Needham and dad Richard Abrahams are calling for accountability following the death of their son, Luke Abrahams.

Ms Pember confirmed the inquest date for May 22.

Reacting to the news, Radd Sieger, speaking as an official spokesperson for the family, said: “None of us can imagine what Luke’s family have been through. Not only have they tried to come to terms with his loss, they were told he died of natural causes, which simply was not the case. Our hearts bleed for them, and we can only hope that now the coroner is going to investigate Luke’s death so we can get them the answers they so desperately need.”

In a recent statement, Luke’s mother, Julie Needham, said: “I still can’t believe our beautiful Luke is no longer with us. It is almost two years since he died. In January 2023, he went from having a sore throat to being dead in a week. We cannot bring him back now, but we want an inquest so that a full review can be undertaken into how he died and why, and so that lessons can be learned. We do not want any other family to go through the torture we are going through.”

An independent report commissioned by the family stated that “poor medical care” had contributed to their son’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report explained that Luke suffered from Fusobacterium necrophorum, a rare condition affecting fewer than one in a million people. It concluded that if Luke had been admitted to the hospital earlier, on January 20, 2023, “he would have survived this illness to hospital discharge.” The report highlighted that delays in treatment, such as those Luke experienced, significantly increase the risk of death, and that earlier medical intervention could have prevented his condition from worsening.