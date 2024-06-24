In pictures: Hundreds attend annual charity football match in remembrance of Luke Abrahams, from Northampton

The Luke Abrahams memorial match took place at Roade FC on Saturday (June 22), which saw hundreds of spectators in attendance.

Luke, from East Hunsbury, died on the operating table at Northampton General Hospital on Sunday, January 23, 2023, after first complaining about a sore throat a week before.

The charity day saw AFC Spinney, Hunsbury Hawks, Luke XI Clarets, and Luke’s XI Blues go head-to-head – with Luke’s Clarets XI, captained by younger brother Jake, winning the tournament.

Dad Richard Abrahams said: “The whole day was absolutely amazing. It was as if Luke was there. It was a very emotional day.

"All credit to my son Jake and Luke’s friend Cal Harris for organising the whole thing. We’d also like to thank everybody who turned up.

"The community came together and supported two great charities: Sepsis UK and the Lee Spark Foundation. It was fantastic to see all the support for a second year running.”

Luke’s brother Jake, aged 17, said it meant a lot to him to see so many in attendance. He said: “It was very good and all for a great cause. It means a lot to me. This whole day is for him. It helps Luke’s legacy live on. I can’t put it into words; when we looked around and saw 300 people there, we couldn’t believe it.

"We’ve raised £4,350 so far – we’re still counting it. That’s more than we could ever imagine.

"Without the community Luke had, I genuinely don’t think I would have got through as I have. It’s helped me get through it so much.

"Luke would be proud of me and Cal, mum and dad, and would be thankful to all the 300 spectators that came along. Winning the tournament was the cherry on top!”

