Funeral details for Northampton town and Market Square legend, Fitzy, released by family
“All are welcome”
Funeral details for legendary Northampton market trader Eamonn 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick have been released by his family.
Fitzy fell ill in the days before his death and sadly died overnight on November 4 with his close family by his bedside.
The 72-year-old had been selling fruit and vegetables on the Market Square for 60 years.
Fitzy's son, Joe, has released funeral details for his dad's final farewell.
Joe said: "The loving farewell and celebration of life for Eamonn Fitzy Fitzpatrick will be on Wednesday, December 7.
"Eamonn will go to his beloved market stall at 11am one last time, all are welcome to gather and pay their respects. Tea and coffee will be available.
"The service will take place at 11.30am at All Saints Church in Northampton town centre. A burial will follow at Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
"A wake to share stories and fondest memories will take place from 2pm at The Barratts in Kingsthorpe Road.
"Flowers are welcome, or if preferred, a donation to a charity Eamonn was very fond of would be very appreciated
"Please let anybody who knew Eamonn know they are welcome to be there to celebrate and remember his wonderful life."
Joe says Fitzy was very fond of The Lowdown charity, which has been supporting young people in crisis in Northampton since 1989. Click here to donate to The Lowdown.
Speaking to the Chron earlier this month, Joe paid tribute to his dad.
Joe said: "He was in the town selling fruit and veg from the age of 12, he never done a day's work anywhere else. He loved his career. He ran his own fruit and veg stall for 43 years. He used to say he always changed with the times and that's why he is a market trader. He was friends with different people from different communities, he always used to treat them with respect. When people were down on their luck he would help them out. He was always upbeat about Northampton. He was proud of Northampton. Only recently has he feared for the future of the town and market. We are going to miss him. He will be missed by the people of Northampton. He wanted the market to survive for the people of Northampton."