Tribute to Fitzy, in pictures: Proud Northampton market trader...and voice of the people

As the tributes continue to pour in for Eamonn ‘Fitzy’ Fitzpatrick following his sudden passing overnight, we’ve looked into our electronic archive of photographs from the last two decades and chosen some of our favourites...and there were plenty to choose from.
Fitzy has been a firm feature of the Chronicle & Echo over the years...he even had a letter published only yesterday in the Chron, on one of his favourite subjects – plans for a fountain in the Market Square.
1. Hitting the right notes
Another one from 2010 - with Fitzy playing along to the camera with his own musical accompaniment to the borough council's piped music in the Market Square
Photo: Kelly Cooper
2. Measurements...
Here's one we took of Fitzy in 2011 for a story about a European ruling on the metric Pics of market Trader Eamonn Fitzpatrick on his fruit and veg stall in Market Square, Northampton and Assistant manager at the Fox and Hounds pub, Harborough Road, Northampton re the european ruling / metric system.
Photo: Louise O'Callaghan
3. Voice of the people
Fitzy stood in the local and general elections numerous times over the years, here's one from 2008 while he was out campaigning for support
Photo: Kelly Barnes
4. TV star...
Fitzy was always great as publicising the issues he believed in passionately. We love this picture from 2008 with the sign in the background referencing www.fitzy.tv
Photo: Louise O'Callaghan