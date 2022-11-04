News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Fitzy was always happy to pose for the Chron's photographers. Here's one from 2010 when Northampton Borough Council started to pipe music into the Market Square over the tannoys to cheer up traders and customers. Fitzy was happy to join in.

Tribute to Fitzy, in pictures: Proud Northampton market trader...and voice of the people

Fitzy was a legendary figure in the town and it will be a lesser place without him

By David Summers
36 minutes ago

As the tributes continue to pour in for Eamonn ‘Fitzy’ Fitzpatrick following his sudden passing overnight, we’ve looked into our electronic archive of photographs from the last two decades and chosen some of our favourites...and there were plenty to choose from.

Fitzy has been a firm feature of the Chronicle & Echo over the years...he even had a letter published only yesterday in the Chron, on one of his favourite subjects – plans for a fountain in the Market Square.

1. Hitting the right notes

Another one from 2010 - with Fitzy playing along to the camera with his own musical accompaniment to the borough council's piped music in the Market Square

Photo: Kelly Cooper

Photo Sales

2. Measurements...

Here's one we took of Fitzy in 2011 for a story about a European ruling on the metric Pics of market Trader Eamonn Fitzpatrick on his fruit and veg stall in Market Square, Northampton and Assistant manager at the Fox and Hounds pub, Harborough Road, Northampton re the european ruling / metric system. NEWS OLLY 070911LOC71 Aamon Fitzpatrick .JPG

Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

Photo Sales

3. Voice of the people

Fitzy stood in the local and general elections numerous times over the years, here's one from 2008 while he was out campaigning for support

Photo: Kelly Barnes

Photo Sales

4. TV star...

Fitzy was always great as publicising the issues he believed in passionately. We love this picture from 2008 with the sign in the background referencing www.fitzy.tv

Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5