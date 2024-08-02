Family Food Aid Appeal: Generous donations see fundraising total exceed £12,500 as it begins fourth month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Generous donations have seen the total for Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s (NCF) latest appeal exceed £12,500, as it enters the fourth month of fundraising.

The well-renowned grant-making charity responded to alarming local and national statistics, and has been working hard to tackle food poverty and insecurity across the county since May.

The Family Food Aid Appeal will enable NCF to award grants to charities and groups – and help them provide essential support in alleviating this devastating issue.

The fundraising total currently stands at £12,594, which means NCF can begin releasing the first lot of funds to groups this summer.

Milan Shah, the former High Sheriff of Northamptonshire and who runs Virani Food Products Ltd in the county, has expressed his support for the appeal.

“Food security remains a massive global challenge, but should it be an issue in 21st century Northamptonshire?” he questioned.

“The Family Food Aid Appeal is our most effective route to helping those facing food insecurity across our county, especially the young.”

For anyone who shares Milan’s passion for making a difference – particularly to young people whose futures may be impacted by the food poverty they currently face – online donations are welcomed by NCF.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, founder of The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, has praised NCF after receiving a number of invaluable grants over the years. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

As charity CEO Rachel McGrath previously said: “Any support will enable us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it the most.

“Every pound counts. If everyone donated a pound across the county, we would raise over £750,000 and it could be distributed quickly to create a safety net. For those who can afford to give, no donation is too small.”

How is Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Family Food Aid Appeal going to help those struggling with food poverty across the county?

According to statistics released by The Food Foundation at the start of last year, 15 percent of UK households, comprising eight million adults and three million children, experienced food insecurity.

Shockingly, estimates revealed that 24 percent of households with children were grappling with this issue, and sadly the crisis disproportionately affects under 18s.

Donations to the campaign will enable the grant-making charity to “extend a lifeline to those in need, ensuring families have access to nutritious food and vital support services”.

NCF responds to urgent needs by supporting front line grassroots groups and charities, who offer a safety net for vulnerable residents during these difficult times.

The charity’s Hidden Needs Report, published last year, provided an insight into the urgent and recurring concerns among frontline groups.

These included health, access to affordable services, emotional and mental wellbeing, isolation, access to affordable food, and uncertainty around the future.

NCF has been praised by charity founder Teresa McCarthy-Dixon for their continued work in tackling struggles among families.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation previously benefited from a £2,000 share of the £40,000 raised the last time this campaign ran.

This was used to provide many of the county’s schools with monthly breakfast boxes of long-life items, which teachers kept and discreetly offered to children who needed it.

Wilson Browne Solicitors was the first to make a donation of more than £750 ahead of the appeal launch, as part of their annual contributions to worthy local causes.

To make your donation to the Family Food Aid Appeal, visit Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s fundraising page here.