Family Food Aid Appeal: NCF responds to alarming poverty statistics and launches new campaign
The Family Food Aid Appeal, which was kickstarted in mid May, will enable NCF to award grants to charities and groups – and help them provide essential support in alleviating food insecurity across the county.
According to statistics released by The Food Foundation at the start of last year, 15 percent of UK households, comprising eight million adults and three million children, experienced food insecurity.
Shockingly, estimates revealed that 24 percent of households with children were grappling with this issue, and sadly the crisis disproportionately affects children.
Donations to the NCF campaign will enable the grant-making charity to “extend a lifeline to those in need, ensuring families have access to nutritious food and vital support services”.
More than £6,000 has already been raised of the £25,000 target, with thanks to generous donations from Wilson Browne Solicitors and a charitable organisation which would prefer to remain anonymous.
This newspaper is partnering with NCF to promote this important campaign, and CEO Rachel McGrath shared why now was the ideal time to launch a new county-wide appeal.
“We recognise there are families within Northamptonshire who are experiencing food poverty and insecurity,” said Rachel.
“In 2022 we raised and gave out more than £40,000 to local community groups and charities for activities and services that help financial hardship. We responded to the need and we’re doing it again.
“We’re delighted that we’re partnering with the Chronicle & Echo to raise the profile of the appeal to those who can afford to donate, and we will use the funds to give out timely grant awards.”
Rachel reinforced that NCF will always respond to urgent needs by supporting front line grassroots groups and charities, who offer a safety net for vulnerable residents during these difficult times.
NCF’s Hidden Needs Report, published last year, provided an insight into the urgent and recurring concerns among frontline groups.
These included health, access to affordable services, emotional and mental wellbeing, isolation, access to affordable food, and uncertainty around the future.
“Any support will enable us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it the most,” said Rachel. “We aim to tackle the alarming statistics head on as the consequences are stark.”
Those bearing the brunt of food insecurity unfortunately purchase less fruit and vegetables, and children resort to food bank use.
The CEO added: “The impact of the cost of living means families are struggling and people have less money to donate to charity. The groups with less money and an increase in demand will be supported.
“Every pound counts. If everyone donated a pound across the county, we would raise over £750,000 and it could be distributed quickly to create a safety net.
“For those who can afford to give, no donation is too small. We know the county has always been generous in our 23 years of being a grant-making charity, and we know how much people care.”
NCF works hard to build strong relationships with a range of donors, including corporates and businesses, to make a lasting difference.
Though everyone is invited to show their support, NCF is appealing to the food and drink industry – which Rachel praised for its “fantastic work” in supporting communities and the local economy.
“We will ensure those businesses who want to help, but don’t know how, can make every penny count,” said Rachel.
To make your donation to the Family Food Aid Appeal, visit Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s fundraising page here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/familyfoodaid2024/.
