Family Food Aid Appeal: Grant-making charity ‘so grateful’ for generous donation that kickstarted fundraiser

A grant-making charity is “so grateful” for a generous donation that kickstarted its latest fundraiser tackling food poverty and insecurity across the county.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has responded to alarming local and national statistics, and launched the Family Food Aid Appeal in May.

The appeal will enable NCF to award grants to charities and groups – and help them provide essential support in alleviating food insecurity.

Wilson Browne Solicitors was the first to make a donation of more than £750 ahead of the appeal launch, as part of their annual contributions to worthy local causes.

Wayne Jenkins, business development and marketing director at the firm, told the Chronicle & Echo: “We support a diverse number of local charities and we picked NCF quite simply because we know the good work they do, and we have a long-standing relationship with them.”

Wilson Browne has supported NCF for the entirety of the 11 years that Wayne has been at the firm, and he believes the relationship dates back as far as at least 15 years.

Wayne praised the widespread grants that NCF gives to organisations across the county, and the firm admires the millions that they have awarded over the past couple of decades.

When asked why it is so important for the community to get behind the latest fundraising appeal, to tackle the important issue of food poverty and insecurity, Wayne said: “The cost of living is affecting everyone beyond any doubt.

“Regardless of age, income or demographic, we are all really feeling the pinch. It is very important that those of us in well paid jobs don’t lose sight of the fact a lot of people are struggling on a daily basis to put food on the table. There’s been a massive increase in food banks.”

NCF’s chief executive Rachel McGrath says the charity is “so grateful” to Wilson Browne Solicitors for being the first to donate.

“This appeal is urgently responding to the need in our county, as we are seeing rising levels of food poverty and insecurity, especially amongst families with young children,” said Rachel.

The Community Foundation’s Northamptonshire Hidden Needs Report, published last year, proved that food vulnerability was a rising concern. This continues to be the case.