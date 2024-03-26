Emerging film producer praises ‘huge’ difference Northampton Film Festival has had on his career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An emerging film producer has praised the “huge” difference the annual Northampton Film Festival has had on his career in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main aim of his work is to show people you can achieve your aspirations no matter who you are and where you come from.

Tyla Sharp had his big break when he created his first short film and it was one of 15 chosen to be aired on Channel 4. Photo: Simon Turner.

One of Tyla’s recent films, ‘Mr Apple’, was shot in June last year over six days in Long Buckby – and it was important to him that the film was created in his home county.

Tyla, who is now a board member at the Northampton Film Festival, branded this year’s as “really successful” and spoke of how far it has come since it was founded in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was nice to see such a big turn out this year,” he said. “And nice to see all the different stories submitted.”

Tyla wanted to highlight the work of the festival director, Becky Carrier, who he says “shows a commitment like no other to our county”. Photo: Simon Turner.

Tyla wanted to highlight the work of the festival director, Becky Carrier, who he says “shows a commitment like no other to our county”.

“Without her the festival would not be possible,” added Tyla, who was one of the judges this year and enjoyed watching the versatile variety of submissions.

Mr Apple was screened at the 2024 Northampton Film Festival, but it did not compete as it was too long in length and too new to submit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyla said: “It was screened towards the end of the festival and reunited an intimate crowd of people who are familiar with the film. It was very well-received and moved people to tears again. It was nice to bring it back to Northampton.”

When asked how his involvement in the festival has made a difference to his career in the film industry, he added: “It’s been huge. I never used to think I could have this career in Northampton and through the festival and Becky, she’s really shown you can do it locally. It has changed my perception of the town.”

Tyla would encourage anyone interested to submit their films next year, even if they do not think they stand a chance. He believed the same and was selected.

With a category for under 16s and new filmmakers, Tyla says it is not about how experienced you are and the high production value of what you create but “the story and voice” instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about what message you are telling through your film and what you are trying to say to the world,” he said. “It’s about being a misfit, maverick and a changemaker – and there’s a lot of them in Northampton.”