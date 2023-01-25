Meet Northampton’s emerging young producer whose short film was among just 15 to be shown on Channel 4

An emerging young producer from Northampton created a short film that was among just 15 to be aired on Channel 4.

21-year-old Tyla Sharp, from Kings Heath, had his big break when he produced his first short film – and wants to show people you can achieve your aspirations no matter where you are from.

‘Keep Off The Grass’ highlighted the subject of homophobia in football and after appearing on national television, the short film was also shown in Cineworld as part of last year’s Northampton Film Festival and placed second.

21-year-old Tyla Sharp.

Tyla said: “My circumstances could be very different right now but it has all come down to self belief.

“In an area where there is little creative activity, me and my parents believed in me to break through.

“It was difficult to find someone I could relate to, especially being black and working class.”

The 21-year-old’s proudest achievement is his first short film, which he produced aged 19 when he had no desire to be a producer but was invested in raising awareness of homophobia in sport.

Keep Off The Grass was one of just 15 short films aired on Channel 4 and is now available to stream on All4.

“I threw myself into it,” he said. “It’s been so rewarding and I’m so proud.”

Tyla’s interests began in theatre and he was keen to know more about the behind the scenes when he studied media at his former secondary school, Thomas Becket.

He created passion projects in his own time outside of school, but it was not until he studied his degree at the University of Arts in London that his producing really took off.

Tyla graduated with a first class honours degree and now works for Eleventh Hour Films, a film production company.

The 21-year-old is also now on Northampton Film Festival’s advisory board to champion the creation of film in the town.

He said: “There’s so much hidden talent in this county, and I want to inspire young people to be creative and proud of where they come from.

“I’m grateful for the help I’ve received along the way and everything I do with the film festival is a way to give back to the county, and help those with similar aspirations as me.”

Tyla’s next short film is being released this year, which addresses mental health and identity and will star the two-time BAFTA nominee David Carlyle from It’s A Sin.

Talking about what he would like others to take from hearing his story, Tyla said: “If you believe you are stuck in a limiting situation or environment, you are likely to stay there.

“You need to believe you are worth anything you put your mind to. Mindset is everything and you need to find inspiration in the work and achievements of others.”

Looking to the future, Tyla’s long-term ambition is to be a producer for features or high end television – and he believes his current workplace is giving him the insight into the industry to make this a reality.

