“It was a huge pat on the back for all the hard work over the past year and it made us feel like our jobs were done”

The premiere of a new film from an emerging Northampton producer left audience members moved and “reduced to tears”.

The production of ‘Mr Apple’ took place in June and was filmed over six days in Long Buckby, which saw people from different communities brought together.

The story is based on the themes of love, loss and child bereavement and Cineworld Northampton hosted the premiere on December 18.

His main aim through his work is to show people you can achieve your aspirations no matter who you are and where you are from.

Tyla described the film premiere as “incredible” and said there were “lots of buzzing reviews and praise, which actually moved many people in the audience to tears”.

“It was quite surreal and so touching to see people from different corners of my life in one place,” Tyla added. “There was a lot of love in the room.”

With just under 180 people there to watch the film, the young producer found the experience “rewarding” as it received the exact reaction the team hoped for when the script was written.

When asked what audience members liked most about the film, Tyla said: “The authenticity of the story and the performances. So many could relate to it.

“It was a huge pat on the back for all the hard work over the past year and it made us feel like our jobs were done. We fulfilled the objective.

“Showing it to Northampton was the best thing, but now it’s time to take it to a global level and compete in film festivals across the world while we tour the UK.”

The short film stars 12-year-old Sabina Lawton, a county discovery and emerging actor – who Tyla described as “local talent”.

The newcomer features alongside seasoned TV and West End stars Carley Stenson and Matt Wycliffe. Tyla also worked alongside executive producer Peter Hoar, who is a BAFTA winner, and Ian D. Fleming – who wrote and directed the short film.

Ian advised Tyla to produce the film here in Northamptonshire as he knew how much support it would gain.

To make the film a reality, the team partnered with the University of Arts London, scriptwriting and pre-production software company Celtx, and child bereavement organisation Grief Encounter.

Sabina, who plays lead character Genie, was “over the moon” to learn she had been cast in the short film – particularly knowing the shooting was taking place just minutes from her house.

“The premiere was amazing,” said Sabina. “I could not believe how many people were there to see it. It has been the best experience of my life.”

Ian, who has been a professional director for almost 25 years, added: “It was such an honour to first show our film in Northampton, to the wonderful people who helped us bring our story to life on screen.

“The best decision we made was to bring Mr Apple to Northamptonshire. The incredible help we received from local people and businesses has been inspiring and moving. We wouldn’t get this level of love and support in London.”

Looking to 2024, Tyla shared that the great thing about the upcoming year is that it is currently an “empty, blank canvas” – but he intends to fill it with meaningful films like Mr Apple.

Tyla’s interests began in theatre at Theatretrain Northampton and he was keen to know more about the behind the scenes when he studied media at his former secondary school, Thomas Becket.

He created passion projects in his own time, but it was not until he studied his degree at the University of Arts London that his producing really took off.