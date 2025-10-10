Take a look at new drone footage showing the aftermath of a huge fire at a Northampton retail park – five months on from the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been nearly five months since a huge fire ripped through Dunelm at Nene Valley Retail Park on May 31.

The blaze spread next door to Pets at Home and caused the whole row of stores along that strip – which also includes NCF Living, Dreams, B&M, and Tapi – to temporarily close due to damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three weeks after the fire, travellers set up camp on the car park, which later led to hoardings being put up to secure the site.

Latest drone footage of the fire-hit Nene Valley Retail Park (Credit: Kamal Lal)

Drone pilot Kamal Lal recently flew over the site, showing the extent of the damage to the Dunelm and Pets at Home roofs.

The Chronicle & Echo has approached all six retailers for an update on their premises.

Pets at Home recently published the following message on its Facebook page:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just want to take a moment to say a huge THANK YOU to all of our amazing clients.

Your loyalty, trust and continued support mean the world to the team. The kind comments and words of encouragement are what inspire us to keep doing what we love.

We continue to temporarily work from Riverside and will be forever grateful to Bogdan and his team for welcoming us into their practice.

Although we cannot offer any firm updates on the replacement premises at this time, we will endeavour to keep you informed of any progress once we have been made aware of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent planning application has been submitted for Pets at Home to open a new site in Sixfields Retail Park, hinting at its next step.

The remaining open shops on Nene Valley Retail Park – Carpet 4 Less, Mattressman, Currys, Wren Kitchens and Smyths Toy Store – are keen to make it clear they are still open for business.

Elun Moug, store manager at Currys, said: “Since the fire, footfall across the retail park has noticeably declined. It has affected not only the local community but also all the retailers based here. We want to raise awareness that the remaining stores are all still open and trading as normal.”

In July, a 15-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to arson following the huge fire.