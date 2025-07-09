Boy, 15, pleads not guilty to arson following huge fire at Dunelm in Northampton

A 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to arson following a huge fire at Dunelm in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northampton boy, who cannot be named for legal reason because of his age, appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday July 8.

He entered a not guilty plea, after being charged with with one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charge relates to a fire which began in the Dunelm store at St James’ Retail Park on May 31. It spread to other units on the retail park and has left many businesses destroyed. At the height of the fire, 11 fire crews and appliances were in attendance alongside two aerial appliances.

The extensive damage to Dunelm, Pets at Home and neighbouring businesses following the devastating fire on Saturday May 31.

A further case management hearing will take place at the same court on September 2. A trial date has yet to be set.

Two other Northampton boys, both aged 14, remain on conditional bail in relation to the incident, according to Northamptonshire Police.