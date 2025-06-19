Travellers set up camp inside fenced-off retail park in Northampton three weeks after massive fire

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 11:40 BST
Drone footage shows a large group of travellers camped on a closed-off retail park in Northampton over the weekend after it was fenced off due to a huge fire.

The row of shops at Nene Valley Retail Park have been fenced off ever since a large fire at Dunelm on Saturday May 31, which spread to Pets at Home, causing the entire row to close for the foreseeable future.

Three weeks on since the fire, travellers set up camp in the gated section of Nene Valley Retail Park over the weekend of June 14 and 15.

YouTube account Not Allowed Media flew a drone over the site, and images show a group of around ten or more travellers in vans and caravans within the fenced-off area.

Travellers were spotted inside the gated off part of Nene Valley Retail Park over the weekend of June 14 - 15. They have since left. Credit: 'Not Allowed Media'
Travellers were spotted inside the gated off part of Nene Valley Retail Park over the weekend of June 14 - 15. They have since left. Credit: 'Not Allowed Media'

The video also shows what appears to be a private security firm, including a dog unit, at the scene.

Northants Police said no crime had been reported and therefore they were unable to comment on the situation.

West Northants Council’s traveller unit told this newspaper to get in touch with the landowners.

The retail park was sold just three weeks ago to new owners, US-based Realty Income Corporation, after being marketed for sale in February at a guide price of £31.6 million.

The Chronicle & Echo understands the travellers had vacated the scene by Monday, June 16.

