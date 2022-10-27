Drag queen calendar shoot a success for Northampton support group for dads of children with special needs

The photoshoot for a drag queen calendar was a success for a Northampton support group for fathers of children with disabilities and additional needs.

SENDS 4 Dads, a group set up eight years ago, came together to dress up as drag queens for a calendar to highlight what their group is all about and raise more vital funds to continue offering free activities to the families who attend.

The shoot took place on October 16 and six of the dads and one of their sons took part.

Paul Meadows, SENDS 4 Dads’ founder and father of a 16-year-old son with autism and ADHD, said: “We had so much fun.

“A lot of parents and members of the community have praised us and we’re pleased it was well-received.

“At the different locations, people approached us to ask what we were doing, which provided an opportunity to raise awareness of the group. People wanted to learn more about what disabilities our children had.”

The day began at the Frank Bruno Foundation in Wallwelled Court where they had their makeup done by three artists, before having photos taken in the club’s boxing ring.

The group then moved onto Fernie Fields Sports Club, where they got some shots outside and the children who attended to support their fathers were able to play in the good weather.

The day ended at The Windmill in Welford Road, where they got their Christmas photos for the end of the calendar.

The Windmill supplied food and a DJ, and other family members of those who took part joined the group to celebrate the end of the day.

“The Windmill made us feel so welcome and accommodated,” said Paul. “Feeling comfortable is such a big thing for us and our children.

“This event was just as much about raising awareness of the places we took the photos in, as they help us lay on our activities and are such a big help.”

Paul also praised Fernie Fields for the work it does for disabled and children’s groups, and the Frank Bruno Foundation for always getting behind SENDs 4 Dads in everything they do.

Everyone was encouraging of the group, and many turned out to congratulate them for sharing an important message.

As the day was such a success, a collage had to be made for the cover of the calendar as they could not choose between all of the photos taken.

SENDs 4 Dads is still selling calendars to continue raising funds and awareness for themselves and the businesses who support the group.

For those who would rather purchase a calendar in person, SENDs 4 Dads will be sharing more information on how this can be done on their Facebook page, ‘Northampton SENDs 4 Dad’, in due course.

Paul would like to take the opportunity to thank the dads who took part, their photographer Phil Hackett, the three makeup artists, the venues for allowing them to shoot their photos, Cafe Track for providing the wigs and clothing, and the group’s friends and family for their ongoing support.