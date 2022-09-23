Northampton dads of children with special needs to dress up as drag queens for calendar fundraiser

A group of Northampton dads, who have children with disabilities and additional needs, are dressing up as drag queens for a calendar fundraiser.

The photoshoot will take place on October 16, with the hope of raising vital funds for SENDs 4 Dads – a group set up eight years to support fathers of children with disabilities and special needs.

Founder Paul Meadows, who has a 16-year-old son with autism and ADHD, needs to raise more money to continue supporting the group and hosting events – which gives them an opportunity to offload and spend quality time with their families.

The idea for the drag calendar fundraiser came about when one of the dads went to assist a family friend with a makeup assessment at Northampton College (pictured), and Paul realised this would be a great way to “show the group in a different light”.

Paul said: “This is a fun way of raising money, but also has deeper meaning for us dads.

“Our children often get stared at and people make untrue assumptions about them.

“By dressing up as drag queens, we want to stand out but show beneath the makeup and outfits, we are fathers and humans.”

“We want to show it’s important to be comfortable with who you are and not to worry about what others think,” said Paul.

Six of the dads from the group have put themselves forward, and the photoshoot will be taking place at a few locations who support the group and allow them to host their activities.

After visiting Cafe Track, Sports4Fitness, and the Frank Bruno Foundation, they will round the day off at The Windmill, in Welford Road.

A member of The Windmill’s bar staff will also be dressed as a drag queen, and the families will join the dads who have taken part in the photoshoot.

Paul hopes this fundraiser will allow him to keep offering free activities for the families, particularly with the cost of living crisis and the additional costs that are faced by parents of children with disabilities and special needs.

“Any money would be fantastic during the current climate, and it will go such a long way,” he said.

Talking about founding the group, Paul said: “It started out with a monthly trip to the pub, and sometimes it would just be me there.

“It’s a no pressure group that dads can dip in and out of, and attend when they need it most.

“It’s not about the number of people we impact. Even if just one benefits, it is worth it.

“My son has grown up to be an amazing child, but we have faced many challenges in fighting to get the support he deserves – and SENDS 4 Dad is about helping others in the same position.”

SENDS 4 Dad is welcoming any donations of suitable clothing and anyone who would be willing to help with the makeup.

The calendars will be priced at £10 each and you can click here to preorder one in advance, or you can click here to visit SENDS 4 Dad’s fundraising page.

Anyone who would prefer to purchase a calendar in person can visit Cafe Track, Sports4Fitness, or the Frank Bruno Foundation.