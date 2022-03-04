Brackley councillors to hold 'stand with Ukraine' coffee morning to raise funds for humanitarian crisis

Northamptonshire councillors are to hold a "stand with Ukraine" coffee morning next week to raise funds for the ongoing crisis, as well as offer support to Ukrainians in the county.

Taking place in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Brackley has been added to the places in Northamptonshire where support is being rallied, both financial and personal.

With a "donations on the door" model, the event will also sell coffees and cakes, served by Brackley councillors. The proceeds from each sale will go to the British Red Cross, a "neutral and impartial humanitarian network" that is supporting those fleeing the ongoing war.

Brackley councillors will hold a coffee morning in support or Ukrainians.

"Not everybody can go and buy sleeping bags or donate that way. So people want to come together to talk as a community, and raise some money at the same time.

"This cafe morning gives them a chance to come together and raise some funds to support the Ukrainians who really need our support right now.

"It's us trying to show our solidarity with the Ukraine and its people."

Cllr Sharps will be manning the Brackley event alongside her fellow councillors from Brackley Town Council. At time of reporting, these include Councillor Kate Nash, Councillor Luke Young, Councillor Scott Langford and Councillor Elaine Wiltshire.

Cllr Sharps said: "I'm very grateful to the Brackley Mayor for supporting the event, as well as my fellow councillors.

"Northamptonshire has a large Ukrainian population and it's very hard to have loved ones abroad in difficult times. So I think it's very important to show them that support during these uncertain times.

"Making them feel like they are part of the community is the best way to show support.

"We will have people for them to talk to because it is a very upsetting time for residents."