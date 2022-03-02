Northampton Saints has launched an appeal for donations of humanitarian aid in anticipated of Ukrainian refugees' arrival in the UK, as the UN estimates one million people have been displaced in just seven days.

The rugby club has said it will be collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees who are arriving in Western Europe "in urgent need of support".

With up to seven million people expected to flee from Ukraine into neighbouring countries including Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia as they seek to escape the Russian invasion, there are hopes that aid raised locally can help those displaced.

The rugby club wants to support people fleeing from Ukraine.

While Russian forces continue to advance in Ukraine, making use of cluster munitions banned under the Geneva Convention and committing what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called "a war crime", groups like Northampton Saints are making ready to welcome the people driven from their homes.

A spokesman for Saints said: “Northampton Saints stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and condemns the aggressive invasion of the country.

"We are appealing for items to support Ukrainian refugees that we hope many of our supporters will be able to access; sleeping bags, first aid kits, clothing, blankets, towels, personal hygiene products, nappies and so on.

"We pride ourselves on being a community club, and wanted to offer up a way for our supporters to help those people in need.”

The club will be receiving donations from today (March 2) until Friday (March 4) from 10am to 5pm.

Representatives have expressed that items should be dropped off to the truck, donated by Travis Perkins, which will be located outside the main reception at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

The club has listed items needed for those caught in humanitarian crisis:

(Only new or like new items can be accepted)

- Sleeping mats and bags

- Flashlights and batteries

- First aid kits and dressings

- New toothbrushes and toothpaste

- New bottles of shampoo

- Children's clothes

- Bed linen and blankets

- Towels

- Disposable plates, bowls and cutlery

- Nappies and powdered milk formula

- Sanitary products

- Thermal clothing