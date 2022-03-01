In pictures: Northampton stands in support of Ukraine at peace vigil

The Market Square was last night (February 28) lined with Northampton residents demonstrating support for the people of Ukraine.

A peace vigil was held in the town centre to say "war is not OK anywhere."

It was hoped Russians who oppose Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine would also join the town's Ukrainian church and community.

Organiser Bianca Todd said: "This is about bringing all sorts people together and giving them an opportunity to promote peace."

Mayor of Northampton, Rufia Ashraf, Father Oliver Coss and council leader, Jonathan Nunn, attended the vigil.

The leader of West Northamptonshire Council also spoke out to send a message of support to the people of Ukraine.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn said: “We continue to send a message of support to the people of Ukraine, for the horrific situation they find themselves in.

“They have our sympathy and our support, but they also have our huge admiration for the brave way they are pulling together in the face of adversity.

“We also know that there are a good number of people of Ukrainian descent living in and around West Northants, who will be watching the terrible events unfold in their native land, and who will likely have family members still in Ukraine facing danger.

“They are part of the great community spirit in West Northamptonshire, a community that has a fantastic record of showing compassion to those from other nations who are subjected to this kind of terror.

“This is a truly dreadful situation for everyone concerned, but we want them to know the huge support that they have from us all, as we all now pull together and support as best we can.”

Below are pictures from Northampton's peace vigil.

1. A vigil was held in Northampton town centre on Monday evening (February 28) to show support for Ukraine. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

