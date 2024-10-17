Community group described as ‘lifeline’ needs larger premises to accommodate increasing demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community group, described as a “lifeline” to its growing number of members, is in need of larger premises to accommodate increasing demand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Community Sheds, which began as The Men’s Shed back in 2016, enables like-minded individuals to have fun, share knowledge, and gain a renewed sense of purpose and belonging.

The vibrant community brings people together to pursue interests and practice skills – from wood and metal work, to upholstery and technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was in 2019 when the group became a charity, and expanded from catering for men to anyone with a passion project and a love of a cuppa and a natter.

Northampton Community Sheds, which began as The Men’s Shed back in 2016, enables like-minded individuals to have fun, share knowledge, and gain a renewed sense of purpose.

The space has proven invaluable to its members, allowing them to converse about mental and physical health, reduce isolation, socialise and learn from one another. It is a safe environment to engage in practical tasks.

Local medical professionals have even recognised it as a valuable resource for social prescribing community members with mental health issues or disabilities.

This all began in 2016 when a group of four people got together with Age UK, and Phil Osborne took over as chair when they became Northampton Community Sheds three years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil told the Chronicle & Echo they have 50 members, but he believes they would easily triple that number if they had the space to accommodate them.

The vibrant community brings people together to pursue interests and practice skills – from wood and metal work, to upholstery and technology.

“It’s a lifeline for many, especially people who have lost partners and had family crises,” he continued. “It’s helped them out of loneliness. Social prescribers refer people to us and we can’t take anymore in.”

Whether it is a rented space, or somewhere they could own and develop, the team is calling out to the community for support. They are in need of a 2,000 square feet property, and encourage anyone with the capacity to invest to reach out if they can.

They currently rent workshop and socialising spaces from Spencer Contact in Gladstone Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in supporting the expansion of this charity can email [email protected]. As well as looking for people to support them, they are looking for a secretary to contribute a couple of hours per month.