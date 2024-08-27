Celebration planned for 100 year anniversary of village ‘community hub’ upheld by seven volunteers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Harlestone Village Institute, which is the community’s equivalent of a village hall and events venue, will celebrate its centenary on September 7 and 8.
The milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of a small band of volunteers, who have maintained the impressive building.
The Institute has its own committee, a full music and alcohol licence, and continues to exist for the benefit of residents.
Fundraising and events enable them to offer a subsidised annual hog roast and pantomime, as well as discounted rates for any Harlestone residents to utilise the space.
Tudor Ashton-Davies has been the chairman since 2012 following his role as a Parish Councillor. He was ready to take on the challenge of the work that needed doing to the hall alongside his fellow volunteers.
He is now passing on his role to Mark Jones, but will remain treasurer as he has a key interest in the future of the community hub.
“It’s a wonderful, big building at the heart of the village,” he told the Chronicle & Echo. “It is at the centre in terms of enjoyment and events.”
From christenings and fundraising dances, to weddings and birthday parties, residents are welcome to utilise the building in whatever capacity they like.
When asked how it feels that they will soon celebrate the 100th anniversary, Tudor said: “It’s quite an achievement. We’re only a small village of 200 to 250 houses – to maintain a building of that age and size is quite an achievement.”
The September celebrations will kickstart with a barn dance for 100 people, and a professionally prepared afternoon tea will be provided the following day. A piano player will also be in attendance for the villagers to enjoy.
Tudor believes the committee’s biggest achievements are improving road access, installing a professional kitchen, and improving access to the building itself for older and less able individuals.
The hope for the future of Harlestone Village Institute is to continue maintaining and enhancing the building for future generations of residents – hopefully for the next 100 years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.