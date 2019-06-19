Busy road remains closed 11 days after burst water main in Northampton

Work is nearing completion to reopen a busy route between Duston and Kislingbury following a burst water main hit the area 11 days ago.

Sandy Lane has been closed following the rupture of two water mains on Saturday June 8 which left residents in and around Duston with no water, low water pressure or brown water.

Sandy Lane has now been closed for 11 days

The first pipe burst in Somerset Drive, opposite Sainsbury's in Sixfields, which flooded homes on the new-build estate.

This was followed by a secondary burst in Sandy Lane which left the road flooded and forced the closure of it between Larkhall Lane and Weedon Road.

Motorists have now been unable to use the road for 11 days with Anglian Water insisting it had reopened Sandy Lane when contacted for comment.

The road remains closed today (Wednesday).

However an updated comment from Anglian Water just before lunchtime today states that Sandy Lane should be reopen by this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “Our teams have now completed work to repair a burst water main on Sandy Lane in Kislingbury.

"Repairs to the road surface are now complete and the road will be re-opened by 2pm this afternoon (Wednesday).

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused and we’d like to thank local residents for their patience whilst we completed these repairs.”