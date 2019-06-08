Parts of Northampton with little or no water following burst main

Some areas in Northampton maybe experiencing low water pressure or no water at all after a main burst earlier today.

Anglian Water are currently working to repair a burst main - which has turned water in the Upton, Duston and Hunsbury areas brown - but they have not confirmed the exact location of the problem.

The water company has said the discolouration is due to "a disturbance of iron sediments in the water" - and is likely to be fixed by 6pm this evening. But they added that "it is proving to be a complex job" and is taking longer than they originally hoped.

"Localised flushing" is being carried out to remove the discolouration, which is expected to be short lived and the water has been described by the water company as "harmless."

If your water looks cloudy when it's back on the advice is to run your tap for a few minutes to help it clear.