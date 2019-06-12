Ongoing work in Duston following a burst water main is causing traffic chaos around the area

Road closures remain in place and four-way traffic lights have been installed after two water mains burst in Duston at the weekend.

The chaos began on Saturday when residents reported having either no water, low water pressure or brown water across the Duston, Upton and Hunsbury areas of town.

Work is ongoing in the Somerset Drive area of Duston where two homes flooded on Saturday

Motorists found Sandy Lane was impassable in parts due to deep water and two home were flooded in Somerset Drive, just off Tollgate Way near Sainsbury's.

Anglian Water confirmed the primary pipe burst occurred in Somerset Drive which then caused a secondary rupture in Sandy Lane, which has since been closed between Larkhall Lane and Weedon Road.

Anglian Water has been working at both sites since Saturday trying to fix the problem.

The ongoing work to fix the two burst water mains has resulted in traffic chaos in and around Duston.

Multi-way traffic lights have now been set up while work continues

Residents have taken to social media to warn others to allow extra journey times with some drivers reporting it is taking 25 minutes to get from the Main Road in Duston to Sixfields.

Four-way traffic lights have been installed at the entrance to Somerset Drive, opposite the Formula 1 garage, causing long delays.

One resident said: "It's been a complete and utter nightmare."

There have also been delays to buses and students have found themselves late for exams at nearby schools.

Sandy Lane remains closed

It is understood from the Anglian Water website that some households in the area are still experiencing low water pressure and discolouration.

It is not yet clear how long it will take to fix.

Anglian Water has been approached for an updated comment today (Wednesday).

On Monday a spokesman for Anglian Water apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanked residents for their patience.

Sandy Lane became impassable following the burst water main at the weekend

Regarding the damage caused by the Somerset Drive burst, the company said it understood how upsetting flooding can be, and apologised to those customers for the damage.

A spokesman said: "Rest assured we will pick up the tab to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."