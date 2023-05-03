Baby loss awareness group completes ‘ultra marathon challenge’ to improve bereavement facilities

A baby loss awareness group recently took part in an ‘ultra marathon challenge’ to raise funds and help improve the bereavement facilities at Northampton General Hospital.

Team Daisy was set up four years ago in memory of Daisy Chalmers, who sadly passed away from a heart defect after she was born.

The family offers support to others in a similar time of need to what they experienced.

14 of Team Daisy gave it their best shot at taking on 106 kilometres in two days at the Isle of Wight Challenge.

They have done invaluable work in raising funds and awareness of baby loss since then, and 11 of their team completed the Isle of Wight Challenge for the Daisy Suite Appeal.

14 of Team Daisy gave it their best shot at taking on 106 kilometres in two days, to raise money to ensure families who have lost a child do not have to go back to the same part of NGH for follow up appointments.

Daisy’s father Wayne Chalmers said: “Families should not have to go through the same maternity unit where they lost their baby for follow up appointments

“It’s important to have a safe haven that’s completely disconnected. We knew the need was there and there will be so many families who benefit.”

The team wanted to “create a legacy that Daisy will be part of” on a local level, which they have achieved by taking part in the Isle of Wight Challenge and raising more than £14,000 to date.

Wayne said: “The course batters you and 2,000 metres in elevation is insane.

“We are delighted everyone gave it their all and so many managed to complete it.”

The team is “over the moon” with the continued donations and the support from Halo Corporate Finance who sponsored their kit.

11 of the team completed the challenge, in aid of the Daisy Suite Appeal.

Alongside sponsorship for the challenge, the team hosted comedy evenings, quizzes and virtual runs to bump up the funds – and they are not stopping there.

Some of them will be taking part in the Great North Run and the Northampton Run, as well as abseiling down the Lift Tower in June.

“The money is going to make a massive difference,” said Wayne. “There’s already talk of doing the Isle of Wight Challenge again next year as some want to beat their finish times.

“It’s ridiculous to think of that so soon with the pain and mental strength it took to do it once.

“But it’s important to remember why you’re doing it all.”

One member even ran the London Marathon the weekend before taking on this challenge, and still managed to complete it in 22 hours.

Wayne said: “Child bereavement isn’t going away and it’s important to talk about it.

“We can’t shy away from the fact it will happen again, and support for parents and families is very needed.

“The bereavement midwives at NGH have had a huge impact on our lives.”

The team wants to issue a “massive thank you” to everyone who has donated and sent them messages of support – particularly Standens Barn Primary School, where Wayne teaches, whose “humbling” messages kept them going.