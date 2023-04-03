Amateur Northampton football club pays touching tribute to 'incredible' former player, Fred Shand

An amateur football club in Northampton has paid a touching tribute to 16-year-old fatal stab victim Fred Shand, who ‘played with his heart on his sleeve’.

Kingsthorpe Jets Football Club has paid their respects to former player, Fred Shand, who was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Kingsthorpe on March 22.

A Kingsthorpe Jets spokesman said: “Kingsthorpe Jets would like to send its condolences to the family and friends of our former player, Fred.

“We will be marking our respects this weekend with a minute silence before matches at Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground and at other grounds for our teams who are playing away.”

According to the club, Fred played for the Jets’ ‘Harriers’ from 2018 to 2020 and was coached by Marc Beezley.

Marc said: “Fred was an incredible young man who played with his heart on his sleeve. He left everything on the football pitch.

"Football was an area where he massively thrived in and really enjoyed. The laughs and banter he brought to the team.

Fred Shand

"To share the years we had together as his coach I will never forget. We will never forget you Fred.

“Once a Jet, always a Jet.”

Fred’s school, Kingsthorpe Community College, also paid its respects to him over the weekend.

Headteacher Jennie Giovanelli, who read the school tribute out at an assembly, said: “The events of the last week are something that no school community ever wants to be faced with.

"However, the kindness, bravery, and compassion of everyone at #TeamKC has made it just a little bit more bearable.

"Our KC children, families, and staff have demonstrated our core values in abundance this week, and like all good families, when things get tough, we pull closer together and look after each other.”

Hundreds of people attended a vigil for Fred last week at Park Square in Kings Heath.

Speakers at the vigil included Fred’s dad, Rohan, and campaign group Knife Crime Victim Support (KCVS).

The KCVS spokesman said: “This town is shell-shocked, dismayed and concerned. The devastation was plain to see on the faces of those who knew and loved Fred.”

